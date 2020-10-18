› Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 73 in Saturday’s third round of The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, and sits in a tie for 45th place heading into today’s final round.
Dahmen is at even-par 216, 15 shots behind leader Russell Henley.
Starting his round on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 4, 6 and 9 with a birdie on No. 8 to make the turn in 38. On the back nine, he had a double bogey on No. 10 and a bogey on No. 13 but finished with birdies on Nos. 12, 15, 16 and 18 for his score.
He will tee off at 9:26 a.m. on No. 10 with partners Kevin Na and Kevin Kisner.