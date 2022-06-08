› Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher Connor Brogdon picked up his first victory of the season Tuesday in visiting Philadelphia’s 3-2 victory at Milwaukee.
Brogdon, the former Warrior ace and 10th-round draft pick in 2017, allowed just one hit in the eighth inning for the Phillies. He struck out Luis Urias on a 2-2 count.
After being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 8, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound right-hander has allowed one run in a shade more than nine innings across 10 appearances.
For the season, Brogdon has a 2.38 ERA in 13 appearances with 15 strikeouts.