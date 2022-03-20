> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 1-under-par 70 in Saturday’s third round of the Valspar Championship at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour almost a full year ago, is in a tie for 34th place at 6-under 207, 12 shots behind leader Davis Riley.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 1 and 5 with bogeys on Nos. 2, 7 and 8 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17 with a bogey on No. 18 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the final round at 7:30 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partner Joseph Bramlett.