> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 6-under-par 65 and is among four players tied for seventh place after Thursday’s first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is four shots behind leader Matthew Wolff.
Starting on No. 10, he had a bogey on that hole but followed with birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 16 and 17 to make the turn in 32. On his back nine, he bogeyed No. 1 but had birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 7 and 8 for his finish.
He will tee off in the second round at 10:08 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Nate Lashley and Charles Howell III.