> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 68 in Friday’s second round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, missed the cut at 3-under 137 by two shots.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 18 with a bogey on No. 15 to make the turn in 33. On his back nine, Dahmen had a bogey on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 9 for his finish.
Dahmen will take next week off.