› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71 on the Pebble Beach course Thursday in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is in a tie for 62nd place, nine shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay.
Starting on No. 1, he bogeyed the first two holes, then had birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 with a bogey on No. 9 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at No. 10 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course at 9:47 a.m. with playing partners Scott Brown and Cameron Percy.