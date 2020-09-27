> Former Lewis-Clark State ace CONNOR BROGDON struck out the side in an inning for the second consecutive night for the Philadelphia Phillies, but his team fell 4-3 on Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Rays. Brogdon, a right-handed reliever, got two punch outs on four-seam fastballs, and another on a change-up as he threw just 15 pitches in the eighth inning. He has appeared in nine games this season, with a 1-0 mark and a 3.97 ERA in 111/3 innings.
