> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 69 in Thursday’s first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 81st place, eight shots behind leader Kevin Na.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen had a bogey on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 12 and 18 and a bogey on No. 14 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off in today’s second round at 9:40 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Lucas Glover and Nate Lashley.