Clarkston native Joel Dahmen only was able to complete 14 holes of Friday’s second round of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, when it was suspended because of darkness. Through his first 32 holes of the tournament, he sits at 13-over-par and is in 151st place, 26 shots behind leader Collin Morikawa.
Dahmen has carded one birdie and seven bogeys so far in his round. Starting at No. 10, he bogeyed Nos. 11 and 12, birdied No. 14 and bogeyed Nos. 15 and 17 to make the turn in 39. In his five holes thus far on the back nine, he has bogeyed Nos. 2, 3 and 4 and was playing No. 6 when the horn sounded.
He returned early this morning to finish the final four holes of his round. Dahmen will not make the cut, but will return to the same course next week to compete in the Memorial Tournament, the event the legendary Jack Nicklaus created.