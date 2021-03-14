Tru Allen

Former Clarkston standout Tru Allen got significant playing time Saturday for Northwest Nazarene in its Division II tournament win against top-ranked Colorado Mesa.

 Courtesy Northwest Nazarene Athletics

> Clarkston High School graduate TRU ALLEN recorded two points on free throws and added a steal in 18 minutes for Northwest Nazarene during the Nighthawks’ 74-54 NCAA Division II West Regional win against Colorado Mesa, the No. 1-ranked team in D-II. Allen and NNU advance to face No. 6 Colorado School of Mines on Monday in the D-II Sweet 16.

Tags