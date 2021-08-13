> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 68 in Thursday’s first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, currently is in 55th place, six shots behind leader Russell Henley. The round was suspended because of inclement weather, with a total of 22 players still on the course.
Starting on No. 10, he had a bogey on No. 12, with birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 and a triple bogey on No. 14 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, Dahmen strung together birdies on Nos. 3-5 for his score.
Dahmen will play his second round after the completion of the first round later today.