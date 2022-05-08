> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 6-over-par 76 in Saturday’s third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour with his first career victory a little more than a year ago, is tied for 54th place with five other players at 5-over 215, 13 shots behind leader Keegan Bradley.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie on No. 6 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 10, 13 and 15 with a double bogey on No. 17 for his score.
He was scheduled to tee off early this morning Pacific time in the final round at No. 1 with playing partner Paul Barjon.