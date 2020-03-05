Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 13th PGA Tour event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, starting today at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla. Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, finished tied for fifth at the The Genesis Invitational on Feb. 16, tying for his best finish of the season to date. He will tee off at 8:58 a.m. Pacific on No. 10. His second round will begin at 4:08 a.m. Pacific on Friday at No. 1.

