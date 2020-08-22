Clarkston native Joel Dahmen carded his second consecutive 1-under-par 70 on Friday at The Northern Trust, the first of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff events, at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. However, he missed the cut by one shot.
He finished the event at 2-under 140.
Dahmen, starting on No. 1, looked to be in good position after birdies on Nos. 2 and 7-9 while having just one bogey on No. 3 to make the turn in 33. But on the back nine, he had costly bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17.
Dahmen will be back in action next week, as currently sits No. 44 on the FedEx points list, at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club North in Olympia Fields, Ill. The top 70 in the points make that tournament.