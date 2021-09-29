Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his first event of the new PGA Tour season, the Sanderson Farms Championship, starting Thursday at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, tied for 31st in his previous event, the Northern Trust, which was the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, in Jersey City, N.J.
He will tee off at 6:11 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff.