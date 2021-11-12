> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 70 and is in a tie for 54th place after playing in the first round of the Houston Open on Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, was able to complete his round before darkness forced a suspension with 66 players still on the course. Those players will complete the first round today.
Starting on No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 13, 14 and 16 with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, he finished with a birdie on No. 7.
He will tee off at some point today in the second round at No. 1 with playing partners Joaquin Niemann and Keith Mitchell.