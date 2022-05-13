> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning Thursday of visiting Oakland’s 5-3 win against Detroit.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, connected on a 3-2, 92 mph four-seam fastball to center against Tigers right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer, scoring Jed Lowrie.
“I felt my top hand was leaking out on my first couple at-bats,” said Brown, who had gone 0 for 3 with a strikeout before the homer. “I just wanted to keep everything tight and try to put a good swing on something.”
Brown, currently is hitting .172 with three home runs and 17 RBI this season. The RBI total ties him for 22nd with four other players, behind Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez’s 30.