> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 70 in Friday’s second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 41st place, six shots behind co-leaders Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris and Nick Watney. He made the cut by two shots
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 but bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 for his finish.
He will tee off at 9:45 a.m. Pacific today in the third round on No. 1 with playing partner Michael Thompson.