› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 26th event of the PGA Tour season, the Wyndham Championship, starting Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for seventh place Sunday at the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course, pocketing $113,750.
He will tee off at 4:56 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Seamus Power and Nate Lashley.