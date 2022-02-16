> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 11th event of the PGA Tour season, the Genesis Invitational, starting Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 62nd place at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., finishing 17 shots behind eventual champion Scottie Scheffler at 1-over-par 285. He made $18,040 in the event.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 7:57 a.m. on No. 1 with playing partners Matt Jones and Kevin Na.