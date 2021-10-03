Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 68 in Saturday’s second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 34th place at 10-under 206, eight shots behind leader Sahith Theegala.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 1, 3 and 9 but a bogey on No. 5 to make the turn in 34. On the back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 11 and 14 for his finish.
He will tee off at 8:50 a.m. Pacific today in the final round on No. 1 with playing partner Mackenzie Hughes.