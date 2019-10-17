Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 2-over-par 74 today and sits 10 shots out of the lead after the first round of The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, South Korea. Dahmen is in a tie for 62nd place heading into Friday’s second round.
Dahmen, who started his round at No. 10, had bogeys at Nos. 10, 12 and 16 with a birdie at No. 14 on the front nine. On his back nine, he had a birdie at No. 4, then bogeyed No. 5. He will tee off at 10 a.m. Korean time, 7 p.m. Pacific today, at No. 1 with playing partners Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Yongjun Bae.