> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his third event of the PGA Tour season, the World Wide Technology Championship, starting Thursday at El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, tied for 24th place in the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, making $61,950.
He will tee off at 5:28 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with Nate Lashley and Charles Howell III.