> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen, along with teammate Stephan Jaeger, carded a 5-under-par 67 in Saturday’s third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, and Jaeger are 16 shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, tied for 35th place with two other teams at 13-under 203.
Starting on No. 1 and playing fourballs, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn in 33. On the back nine, Jaeger had birdies on Nos. 14 and 18 for their score.
Dahmen and Jaeger will tee off in the final round at 7:22 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with the team of Kurt Kitayama and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.