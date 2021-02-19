› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 3-over-par 74 in Thursday’s first round at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, sits 10 shots behind leader Sam Burns in a tie for 99th place.
Starting on No. 10, he birdied No. 10 and bogeyed Nos. 13 and 16 to make the turn in 37. On his back nine, he had a birdie on No. 1 and bogeys on Nos. 4, 8 and 9 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off at 11:10 a.m. today at No. 1 with playing partners Cameron Tringale and Will Zalatoris.