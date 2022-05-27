>JOEL DAHMEN carded a 1-over-par 71 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday at Fort Worth, Texas. The former Clarkston resident struggled to a 37 on the front nine at the PGA event before rebounding for a 34 on the back.
