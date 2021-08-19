> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown had a home run in Oakland’s 3-2 loss Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.
Brown, a 2015 graduate, hit a 93.8 mph four-seam fastball off White Sox All-Star left-handed starter Lance Lynn opposite field to left in Guaranteed Rate Field for his 16th homer of the season. He finished the game 1-for-2, being pulled in the sixth inning.
Brown, an outfielder who also sees playing time at first base, is hitting .209 in 90 games played, 56 starts, this season. In 220 at-bats, he has 46 hits, 26 of them going for extra bases. Brown has scored 34 runs, stolen three bases, hit nine doubles and a triple, and has 36 RBI. He has walked 23 times, including twice intentionally, and has struck out 68 times. Brown’s on-base percentage is .277, and he is slugging at a .463 clip.
This year, Brown has eight two-hit games, two three-hit games and a walkoff home run May 7 in a 2-1 win against Tampa Bay. He has had nine games with two or more RBI.