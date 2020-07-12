› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen finished his run at the Workday Charity Open on Saturday by completing the final four holes of his second round at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full year on the Tour, carded a birdie, two bogeys and a double-bogey to finish his second round with a 9-over-par 81.
He missed the cut, finishing with a 16-over 160 for the two days.
Dahmen will stay in the area and compete in the Memorial Tournament, the event the legendary Jack Nicklaus founded, that starts Thursday.