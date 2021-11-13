> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par in his first 13 holes of the second before darkness suspended play Friday at the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is among 65 players that still need to complete the round. Those players will finish the round today. He currently is in a tie for 20th place.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 with a bogey on No. 7 to make the turn in 34. He then had a birdie on No. 12 before play was halted.