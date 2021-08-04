› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 25th event of the PGA Tour season, the Barracuda Championship, starting Thursday at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 67h place on July 25 at the 3M Open at TPc Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., to earn $13,794.
He will tee off at 12:35 p.m. Pacific at No. 1 with playing partners Gary Woodland and Brandt Snedeker.