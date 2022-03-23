> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 14th event of the PGA Tour season, the Corales Puntacana Championship, starting Thursday at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour one year ago this week in this event, finished in a tie for 39th place at Valspar Championship at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., 12 shots behind champion Sam Burns at 5-under 279. He made $29,250.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 7:18 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Hudson Swafford and Nate Lashley.