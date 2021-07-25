> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 5-over 76 in Saturday’s second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is in 72nd place, 15 shots behind leader Cameron Tringle.
Starting on No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 17, birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, and a triple bogey on No. 16 to make the turn in 39. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 2, 5, 6, and 8 with a birdie on No. 4 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the final round at 6:55 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partner Erik van Rooyen.