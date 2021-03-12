Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had an even-par 72 after the first round of The Players Championship on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 42nd place, seven shots behind leader Sergio Garcia. Play was suspended because of darkness, with 21 players yet to finish the round.
Starting on No. 1, he bogeyed Nos. 1 and 5 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 to make the turn in 36. Dahmen then parred all nine holes on the back side for his finish.
He is scheduled to tee off on No. 10 at 11:06 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Vaughn Taylor and Jerry Kelly.