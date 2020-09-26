> Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher Connor Brogdon pitched a perfect inning for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 6-4 loss Friday night at Tampa Bay. Brogdon, a right-handed reliever, struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning of a 4-4 tie. He has pitched in eight games this season, with a 1-0 mark and a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings. He now has 14 strikeouts against five walks and a 0.968 WHIP.
