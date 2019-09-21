> Former Idaho women’s basketball player (2003-06) LEILANI MITCHELL, of the Phoenix Mercury, was awarded with the WNBA’s Most Improved Player on Thursday. Mitchell averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds per game this season, her third with Phoenix. It was the 11th season for the 34-year-old Kennewick High (Wash.) and University of Utah graduate, who also won the Most Improved Player award with the New York Liberty in 2010. She’s the only WNBA player to have ever won that honor twice.