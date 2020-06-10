Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 15th PGA Tour event of the season, the Charles Schwab Challenge, starting Thursday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, shot a 2-under-par 70 in his previous appearance on the Tour, which was at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He was tied for 37th in that event, which was canceled after one round because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his previous full event on the Tour, he tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8 at Bay Hill in Orlando, Fla.
Dahmen did compete at the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Open on the Outlaw Tour, finishing in eighth place at that event which concluded May 14.
Dahmen will tee off at 5:12 a.m. Pacific on Thursday at No. 10 with Jhonattan Vegas and Alex Noren.