> Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 3-over-par 75 and sits in a tie for 80th place after Thursday’s first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Dahmen is nine shots behind leader Tony Finau. He had two birdies and five bogeys on his round.
Starting at No. 1, he birdied Nos. 3 and 4 and bogeyed No. 8 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he bogeyed Nos. 12, 14, 17 and 18.
He was scheduled to tee off on No. 10 for his second round this morning with playing partners Emiliano Grillo and Henrik Norlander.