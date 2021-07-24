> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot his second consecutive 1-under-par 70 in Friday’s second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is in a tie for 55th place, eight shots behind co-leaders Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 15 with a bogey on No. 16 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he had a bogey on No. 9 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the third round at 11:32 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Charles Howell III and David Hearn.