> Former Lewis-Clark State baseball standout SETH BROWN snapped out of a prolonged funk in a big way Friday as the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.
Brown, who graduated from LCSC in 2015, went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in the win. The homer, his ninth of the season, came on a 2-2, 93.5 mph sinker against Royals starter Brady Singer with Matt Chapman aboard.
It snapped a 1-for-30 slide, which dates back to a 2-for-4 game he had in a 6-3 A’s win May 26 against Seattle. At that time, Brown was batting .232.
He also was intentionally walked in the ninth inning before Elvis Andrus came up with a walk-off single.
Brown is hitting .191 this season with nine home runs and 23 RBI.