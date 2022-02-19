> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 72 in Friday’s second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is 16 shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann, tied for 60th place and just making the cut on the number.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on No. 10 and bogeys on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 1 and 7 with a bogey on No. 4 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the third round on No. 10 at 10:49 a.m. today with playing partners Rickie Fowler and Cameron Champ.