› Clarkston’s JOEL DAHMEN and teammate Lanto Griffin shot a 3-over-par 75 and missed the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and winner of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, and Griffin played an alternate shot format in the second round, and finished with two birdies and five bogeys in the round.
The pair started with a birdie on No. 1 but had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9 to make the turn in 37. The two then had bogeys on Nos. 11, 14 and 17 with a birdie on No. 18 for their finish.
Dahmen will not play in next week’s event, the Valspar Championship.