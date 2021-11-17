> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his fifth event of the PGA Tour season, the RSM Classic, starting Thursday at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, tied for fifth place at the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on Sunday, making $289,687.50.
He will tee off at 8 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson.