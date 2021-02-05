› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-over-par 75 in Thursday’s first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 122nd place, 12 shots behind co-leaders Matthew NeSmith and Mark Hubbard.
Starting on No. 1, he birdied No. 2 but bogeyed Nos. 4 and 7 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, Dahmen had a birdie on No. 15, bogeys on Nos. 11 and 16 and a double bogey on No. 18 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 11 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Tom Hoge and Will Gordon.