› Several area high school athletes recently signed letters of intent to play for small colleges. Included in that were Clarkston boys’ golfer Mike Iacobelli (Columbia Basin) and volleyball player Alyssa Sangster (Pierce College), Lewiston girls’ golfer Kaylee Halstead (North Idaho), Moscow baseball player Jarod Grady (Shoreline), Prairie girls’ cross country runner Lauren Sautter (Pierce College), Pullman baseball players Brayden Wells (Lower Columbia) and Carson Coulter (Northwest Nazarene), Moscow football player Logan Shears (Trinity International) and Pullman volleyball player Addison Hawes (George Fox).
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region