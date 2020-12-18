› Several area high school athletes recently signed letters of intent to play for small colleges. Included in that were Clarkston boys’ golfer Mike Iacobelli (Columbia Basin) and volleyball player Alyssa Sangster (Pierce College), Lewiston girls’ golfer Kaylee Halstead (North Idaho), Moscow baseball player Jarod Grady (Shoreline), Prairie girls’ cross country runner Lauren Sautter (Pierce College), Pullman baseball players Brayden Wells (Lower Columbia) and Carson Coulter (Northwest Nazarene), Moscow football player Logan Shears (Trinity International) and Pullman volleyball player Addison Hawes (George Fox).

