› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 18th event of the season, the Wells Fargo Championship, starting Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, and partner Lanto Griffin missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 23.
He will tee off at 9:54 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Griffin and Phil Mickelson.