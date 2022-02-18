> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 70 after Thursday’s first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Dahmen is seven shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann, tied for 43rd place.
Starting on No. 1, he had birides on Nos. 3 and 7 with a bogey on No. 6 to make the turn in 34. On the back nine, he had a birdie on No. 10 and a bogey on No. 15 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round on No. 10 at 12:32 p.m. today with playing partners Matt Jones and Kevin Na.