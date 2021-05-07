› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 3-under-par 68 on Thursday and is four shots out of the lead after the first round of The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and winner of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, is in a tie for 10th place.
Starting on No. 10, he had a birdie on his opening hole and a bogey on No. 14 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 7 for his score.
He was to tee off early this morning on No. 1 with Phil Mickelson and Lanto Griffin.