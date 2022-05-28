Dahmen

Clarkston's Joel Dahmen just made the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.

> JOEL DAHMEN carded an even-par 70 on Friday for a two-round total of 141 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. The Clarkston High School graduate is 10 strokes off the lead. He made the cut, barely.

Tags

Recommended for you