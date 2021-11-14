> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 70 and sits at 1-under 209 after Saturday’s third round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 22nd place, six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.
Re-starting his second round on No. 14, he finished with a bogey on No. 15 for a 1-under 69. Then starting his third round on No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 14 and 18 to make the turn in 37. On his back nine, he birdied Nos. 2 and 3 for his score.
He will tee off at No. 1 in the final round at 6:53 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Richy Werenski and Chez Reavie.