› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 69 in the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Sunday, finishing in a tie for 20th place.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, pocketed $95,400 for his finish at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. He finished eight shots behind champion Viktor Hovland.
Starting at No. 1, he bogeyed No. 2 before a birdie on No. 4 to make the turn in 36. On the back side, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 10 and 13-15 before bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 for his score.
He is an alternate at this week’s QBE Shootout, a team event that will be played under three different formats, at the Tiburon Golf Course in Naples, Fla.